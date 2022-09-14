4 WWE titles Sami Zayn could win for The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's inclusion into The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown has been nothing short of genius. He has brought a new side to the faction with his incredible mic work and gimmick.

Over the past few months, Zayn has tried hard to fit into The Bloodline. He has taken shots and blows to protect Roman Reigns and The Usos just to prove his loyalty to the Samoan stable.

Currently, all the members of the Anoa'i family in The Bloodline hold championship gold. Solo Sikoa is the latest addition to the side, having won the NXT North American Championship on September 13, 2022. Sami Zayn is now the only one in the group who is not holding a title. This could raise a few questions from both inside and outside The Bloodline.

Jey Uso could be the first to point it out on an upcoming episode of SmackDown, considering his rocky relationship with The Honorary Uce. Reigns would likely want to see his family win many more championships and rule WWE for as long as possible.

This could lead Zayn to find a way to win a title to stay relevant in the group. With that said, look at the four WWE titles Sami Zayn could win for The Bloodline soon.

#4. He could become a two-time NXT Champion

An NXT Championship reign would benefit Sami Zayn and the brand

Sami Zayn kicked off his WWE career in NXT and gained a great fan following on the brand. Zayn competed in some high-profile matches on the developmental show and came across as an underdog. His rivalry with best friend Kevin Owens is still one of the best viewers have ever seen.

In 2014, Zayn won the NXT Championship for the first time in his career. He held the title for two months before losing it to KO. It took The Honorary Uce a long time to win his second title in the company. He could look to go back to his roots and win a title that made him one of the top men in WWE.

Fans have seen superstars such as Ricochet and Apollo Crews get back to NXT to challenge for some titles. Sami Zayn could do the same to challenge the NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.

A solid match between the two superstars and some help from The Bloodline could allow him to take the title away from Breakker. The Master Strategist is a top guy in the company, and a loss at the hands of the main roster superstar won't hurt Breakker's credibility.

Holding top titles across all brands will help The Bloodline come across as a lethal force in the industry. It would also allow Sami Zayn to earn his stablemates' respect.

#3. Zayn could win his first United States Championship

The United States Championship is one of the top titles in WWE today. It has been held by some of the biggest names in sports entertainment, including Roman Reigns. Bobby Lashley is currently working hard to elevate the value of the coveted gold.

Zayn and Lashley have had some storylines in the past, but one for the United States Championship would be great for the RAW brand. While Zayn performs on SmackDown, his alliance with The Bloodline allows him to appear on both brands.

The Bloodline could target The All Mighty in the coming weeks and give Za a chance to prove himself by challenging him for the title. The Usos and Solo Sikoa could then help The Honorary Uce win the title to add more gold to the company.

The angle could lead to a rivalry between Lashley and Roman Reigns down the line. The heavyweights could collide on a big stage for Reigns' title after The All Mighty potentially loses his United States Championship because of his faction.

#2. Sami Zayn could take down the Intercontinental Champion

Gunther has proven to be a dominant champion on both WWE NXT UK and SmackDown. He is the current Intercontinental Champion in his first reign and recently put on a slugfest against Sheamus in the UK.

Sami Zayn has taken down some big superstars during his time in the company. However, his current character won't allow him to score a clean victory over someone as dominant as The Ring General.

With that said, The Bloodline can assist Zayn in building a storyline against the Intercontinental Champion. Roman Reigns and his men could cheat and allow The Conspiracy Theorist to score a tainted win over Gunther.

The angle would possibly allow SmackDown to build a top rivalry between Imperium and The Bloodline. Reigns and Gunther could then go head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser could challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The bookings would allow the company to build some big storylines. It would be a great way to give fans some big matches between some dominant superstars.

#1. The Honorary Uce would do well with the 24/7 Championship

The 24/7 Championship would become prominent if Sami Zayn won it

The 24/7 Championship is currently the most bizarre title in WWE. The title has changed hands over 150 times in the past few years. Dana Brooke is currently holding the 24/7 Championship.

The title hasn't added much value to the brands it is part of or the superstar that holds it. However, many big names have held the title for some time over the past several months.

To make his storyline more interesting, Roman Reigns and The Usos could tell Sami Zayn to win a title for the faction in the coming weeks. After failing to win any top titles, The Honorary Uce could pin Dana Brooke out of frustration to win the championship in a hilarious segment.

The victory will give The Master Strategist a title just like his fellow members of The Bloodline. It would also make his character even more hilarious and make him an even bigger clown in The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn could act like a big deal with the title around his waist, giving Jey Uso more reason to hate him. It would make their entire storyline much more enjoyable. The 24/7 Championship seems like the perfect title for Zayn in his current character.

