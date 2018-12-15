WWE TLC 2018: Every rumor you need to know

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 153 // 15 Dec 2018, 18:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will have the momentum behind them after WWE TLC?

WWE TLC is almost here and despite poor ratings for television in recent weeks, WWE have booked one of the best TLC cards in recent memory. The card is pretty stacked and features some belters like the SmackDown Women's title match featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Asuka, the rematch between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles for the WWE Championship and also the IC title bout between former Shield-Brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

A total of 6 title matches have been booked for WWE TLC this Sunday and there's also the WWE MMC finals.

The purpose of this article is to compile some more important and less ludicrous rumors flying around ahead of tomorrow's PPV. We take a deep dive and take a look at which rumors are more likely to take place and which ones are absolutely absurd.

#5 A big night for Elias

Is Elias set for a big win?

Bobby Lashley and Elias have been at each other's throats for weeks and matters came to a head earlier this week on RAW.

Elias is set for a massive match at WWE TLC when he faces Bobby Lashley. Following an attack by Lashley's mouthpiece Lio Rush following their match last week, the match has now been changed into a ladder match with Elias' guitar suspended above the ring.

Bobby Lashley's current heel run is going a lot better than his return as a babyface did but Lashley still can't seem to connect with a large section of the crowd. The ladder match will be a great opportunity for Lashley to show what he can do.

However, at this point, Elias is actually the favourite to win this match. If Elias does manage to get the win, it will definitely be one of the biggest of his career and will position the 'Drifter' very nicely as the road to WrestleMania begins in earnest.

ALSO READ: Braun Strowman gets a new look ahead of WWE TLC (Video)

Advertisement

#4 Tamina to interfere in Rousey vs Jax

Will Tamina interfere in the RAW Women's Championship match and cost Ronda Rousey?

Tamina could have a part to play as far as WWE TLC is concerned. Nia Jax's partner in crime will be at ringside for her title match against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. There's almost no chance that Tamina will find a way to involve herself in this match.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement