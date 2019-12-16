WWE TLC 2019: 3 ways Roman Reigns vs King Corbin match could end

Amit Shukla 16 Dec 2019, 00:06 IST

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

WWE TLC is set to commence in a few hours, and the company has seven matches scheduled for the show. The one that seems to have everyone's attention is the TLC Match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin.

This match is a result of various back and forth conversations between two Superstars who can fight it out between the ropes and on the mic with precision. The Big Dog's character has been challenged by the King on multiple occasions, and while the former Universal Champion has a lot of accolades by his side, he needs to defeat the King to become the Kingslayer. King Corbin, on the other hand, has defeated various superstars, and he is in the driver's seat for this storyline, while the former Shield member seems to be elevating the storyline thanks to his star power.

The two wrestlers have entertained the fans well since the commencement of this storyline, and it would be nice to see them put it all on the line to provide another amazing match during the show. While a lot of us would root for either of the wrestlers, I have a feeling that this storyline would continue beyond this show.

I share my thoughts on how this match will end, and welcome your thoughts in the comments section for the readers' kind perusal. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#3 Roman Reigns wins clean with pinfall or submission

Roman Reigns is the fan-favorite to win this match and probably should be, because the face of the company has been on a roll since returning earlier this year. He has a good storyline by his side, and his opponent only adds to the overall fun that this story has to offer.

We all know that Roman and Baron have been spearheading the main event on SmackDown for a long time, and it is about time that this storyline comes to an end. It is a possibility that this storyline could continue beyond TLC. It would be a good idea to see them create something compelling for the fans to witness as the first and one of the most important shows of 2020 comes closer.

