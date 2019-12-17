WWE TLC 2019: 4 Interesting facts coming out of the show

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 00:55 IST SHARE

There are some interesting stats fans need to know about TLC 2019

Historically, TLC hasn't been seen as one of the WWE's biggest pay-per-views, since it's the final event of the year and many fans are already looking forward to the build-up to The Royal Rumble.

That being said, the feud between The Miz and Bray Wyatt was enough to draw a number of fans to this year's event, whilst the card also boasted two TLC matches, a ladder match, and tables match. There were also a number of none stipulated cards and interestingly despite their recent push, there were no SmackDown women seen as part of the show.

It was a stacked show that contained some impressive outings from a number of stars and in wrestling it's all about those individual statistics, so here are some interesting ones that were created at WWE's final pay-per-view of the decade.

#4 Becky Lynch makes history

Becky Lynch main evented her 4th PPV of 2019 last night

From back at The Royal Rumble up until last night at Tables, Ladders and Chairs it's hard to argue that 2019 wasn't the year of The Man. Becky Lynch is the current RAW Women's Champion, won the second annual Women's Royal Rumble, became the first woman on the cover of WWE2K and main evented WrestleMania.

It's been a fantastic year for the Women's Evolution and an even better year for the girl who wasn't even on the main card for last year's WrestleMania. Last night she made a little more history when she main evented the show since she is now the only female in WWE history to have main evented four pay-per-views in a calendar year.

Lynch main evented WrestleMania, Extreme Rules, Survivor Series and last night she lost in her match against the Women's Tag Team Champions in TLC's main event.

1 / 4 NEXT