WWE TLC 2019: 4 reasons why WWE got Roman Reigns vs King Corbin wrong

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Dec 2019, 16:23 IST SHARE

King Corbin should not have won.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

The final pay-per-view of the year, TLC, just concluded and it was a mixed bag. While there were some great matches and some interesting storyline points, some things on the show were just downright frustrating.

After weeks of questionable segments involving dog mascots and dog food among other things, everyone was rooting for Roman Reigns to finally defeat King Corbin and move on to better storylines. However, in an unwelcome swerve, WWE booked Corbin to beat the Big Dog with the help of Dolph Ziggler, the Revival and a bunch of security guards.

This decision is a pretty damaging one which may have some ramifications down the line when it comes to booking Reigns. Unless if they have a well-thought-out plan, WWE got it wrong when King Corbin pinned Roman Reigns. Here are four reasons why.

#4 Locker room leader?

He is the actual 'Lone Wolf'.

Roman Reigns is the current locker room leader in WWE and has been referred to as such on WWE programming. This would surely mean that his fellow babyfaces would stand up for him and come to his aid, just like he usually does for them. Right? No.

When the odds were overwhelmingly stacked against the Big Dog, nobody came out to help him. While Mustafa Ali was not in the building, the likes of the New Day and Shorty G would have had a vested interest in the events transpiring in the ring.

Reigns has been a stand-up guy as recently as Friday night on SmackDown when he saved Kofi Kingston and Big E from a devastating beatdown at the hands of the heels. The absence of his fellow babyfaces display a lack of consistency or simply, a lack of care from the good guys on SmackDown for their locker room leader. This was not a good look for them, or him.

The backstage brawl after the match was too late of a reaction from the babyfaces of the Blue brand.

