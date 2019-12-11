WWE TLC 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for The Kabuki Warriors vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte - Women's Tag Team Championship TLC match

There are a number of combustible elements for the women's TLC match

The women of WWE have been making history all over the place in 2019, so it's apt that the final pay-per-view of the year will once again see the women make history as they take part in the first-ever Women's Tag Team TLC match.

The Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line this weekend when Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against the miss-matched team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The two women have their issues over the years but the fact that they currently have a common enemy and are unable to overcome the threat of the two stars on their own means that they have been forced to team up in an attempt to dethrone the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

#5 Charlotte and Becky Lynch become Women's Tag Team Champions

Charlotte and Becky Lynch could become Women's Tag Team Champions

Charlotte and Becky Lynch are two of the original Four Horsewomen of NXT, so it's written in the stars that they will probably become Tag Team Champions since the first-ever Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks make up the Four Horsewomen stable.

That being said, Asuka and Kairi Sane have defined the Women's Tag Team Division over the past few months and have proven that they won't be an easy obstacle to overcome. Whilst Lynch is a former dual Championship and Charlotte Flair has amassed an impressive 10 Women's Championship reigns in her short career, together the two women have had a number of interesting bouts and it may be hard for them to work together towards a joint prize.

The fact that Charlotte would become the first woman to win the Tag Team, RAW, SmackDown, Divas and NXT Women's Championships if she's able to overcome The Kabuki Warriors could be enough to see the two women to victory.

