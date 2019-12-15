WWE TLC 2019 Preview: Grudge match to end in controversial fluke, Huge Royal Rumble title match to emerge from main event?

A huge card!

Welcome to the final WWE PPV preview of 2019! While we still have a few more RAW and SmackDown previews to come, this happens to be the final PPV of the year. There isn't too much hype around the card and for some odd reason, there's not one match that will feature a singles title being defended!

That's a rare occurrence and we don't remember when the last time that ever happened. But if you read our Previews before PPVs, we always mention the weird theory that somehow holds - when there's a lot of hype for a PPV, it often disappoints, while PPVs that lack hype usually deliver - perhaps due to the low expectations surrounding them.

Survivor Series was one exception to that however, with most matches on the card delivering in a big way. TLC has a big PPV to follow up and we believe that it's going to be one of those cards that ends up delivering.

Without dragging it out much further, let's look at the card that lies ahead of us tonight!

#7. Rusev vs Bobby Lashley - Tables match

It finally comes to a head!

The grudge match that fans have been dreading will take conclude tonight at TLC. Or will it? Many, including us, believed that Lashley's rumored arm injury would mean that the feud would end quicker, but that might not be the case.

After agreeing for a divorce, Rusev is a free and happy man and had the last laugh on RAW when he sent Lashley through a table. Tables matches are a bit risky. Just ask John Cena and Becky Lynch, both of whom were in a comfortable spot before going through a table and losing their titles.

We believe something similar will happen, with Lashley getting a controversial fluke victory.

