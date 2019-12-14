WWE TLC 2019: Ranking the potential quality of every announced match

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 Dec 2019, 11:54 IST SHARE

This show could be the sleeper hit of the year.

With only three weeks of TV after Survivor Series, TLC seems swiftly put together. There were no matches announced before last week's edition of SmackDown but now, we might be looking at a full card.

Sure, there may be some last-minute additions or changes. But as of the end of SmackDown, we have seven matches. Some are exciting but others, not that much.

And for the relative lack of build, TLC looks like it could be a really fun show. As has been the case time and time again, WWE knows how to book a good pay-per-view no matter how much of a throwaway show they might treat it as.

Some of the matches look outstanding and should excel if given the time. Factor in all the tables, ladders and chairs on display and there is some real potential with this show.

Seeds have been planted for some other matches but for now, here is the potential quality of every match ranked from worst to best.

#7 Viking Raiders' open challenge (RAW Tag Team Championship)

This could go in many ways.

The Viking Raiders will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships at TLC, in an open challenge. There are various tag teams, active or returning, who could answer the call. The former War Machine have primarily been wrestling squash matches for their entire time on RAW This Monday, they essentially squashed Street Profits in a matter of minutes.

Hopefully, Sunday turns out differently. Since it is on a pay-per-view, chances are that we will get a more competitive match. Expect a stronger team. Perhaps, the Usos could make a big return or maybe AOP could answer the challenge and even win the titles with the help of Seth Rollins. But for now, the prospects of this match are relatively unknown.

1 / 5 NEXT