WWE TLC 2019: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Dec 2019, 13:51 IST SHARE

A new look Daniel Bryan returns at TLC

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

There were tables, ladders, chairs, kendo sticks, ropes, and devastating knockout blows. There was the blood-soaked cut above Andrade's eye, as well as the injury to Aleister Black's face. TLC is now history but stood out as one of WWE's most realistically violent pay-per-views of 2019.

Not one title changed hands, but TLC was by no means inconsequential. On the contrary, much of WWE's future direction was laid out just before the Royal Rumble and The Road to WrestleMania gets underway. This show was a bridge to the future and some of WWE's top Superstars were brave enough to cross.

Join us as we take a look at WWE's last pay-per-view before the Royal Rumble in this special TLC inspired edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good - The women main event TLC

The women main evented TLC

WWE's women made history once again and this time at the TLC pay-per-view. The Women's Tag Team Championships, which have only been in existence since February, have finally received their due by main eventing a major pay-per-view.

It's another stepping stone for WWE's women, who over 14 months have made history with WWE's first all-female pay-per-view in Evolution, as well as the first-ever all-female main event at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, two of the women who main evented WrestleMania 35, took on the defending Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors in TLC's main event. The bout, a TLC Match, did not disappoint, as all four Superstars left everything on the table (pun intended).

Becky Lynch found herself tied to a ladder by the sadistic Kabuki Warriors, and Kairi Sane took a brutal chair shot to the face before delivering a flying elbow to Lynch outside the ring and atop a table.

Advertisement

Asuka also brutally power-bombed Flair through a table before climbing the ladder and securing the victory for her team. For her, it was history repeating itself, as she climbed the ladder last year to defeat Flair and Lynch on her way to becoming SmackDown Women's Champion.

By the end of the match, all four women had put on what was inarguably the greatest Women's Tag Team Championship match in WWE history, as The Kabuki Warriors retained as dominant champions, and the titles came away looking stronger than ever.

1 / 5 NEXT