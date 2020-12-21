WWE TLC was an interesting pay-per-view and certainly managed to live up to its hype. We saw a lot of good matches and several jaw-dropping moments that made WWE’s final pay-per-view of the year quite memorable. We also saw a former multi-time world champion return and win a title at the pay-per-view tonight.

A total of five WWE championships were on the line at WWE TLC. Two of those changed hands while three titles were successfully retained on the show. In addition to that, we saw an entertaining main event during which a Superstar was set on fire.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed us at WWE TLC and three who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed at WWE TLC: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens took a lot of punishment today

If there were ever any doubts about Kevin Owens’ resilience inside the ring, then his performance WWE TLC 2020 would give more than enough reasons to believe otherwise. Tonight, he locked horns with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a brutal match. Even though KO couldn’t win a match tonight, he managed to steal the show.

The match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens started on a balanced note as both Superstars took turns to dominate their in-ring encounter. Eventually, Owens managed to get the upper hand and decided to start employing the help of tables ladders, and chairs. Unfortunately for him, those external factors allowed Reigns to fight back on WWE TLC.

Reigns left no stone unturned in punishing Owens for calling him out on SmackDown. The latter was subjected to a brutal beatdown, as he took multiple chair shots, went through a table, and landed face-first into the ladder. After a while it really came as a surprise to see Owens back on his feet inside the ring at WWE TLC.

Advertisement

During one of the spots in the match, Reigns tried to Spear KO through the barricades but the latter removed himself strategically. This led to Reigns running through the barricades which ended up hurting his shoulder. It appeared that Owens finally had a chance to win the title at WWE TLC and he started climbing on to the ladder to reach the title.

However, an interference by Jey Uso followed with a low blow from Roman Reigns allowed the latter to finally pick a victory at WWE TLC. Even though Owens was unsuccessful in getting his hands on the gold, he did manage to impress the onlookers with the amount of effort he put into this match. We can possibly see this rivalry extend beyond tonight’s pay-per-view, thanks to the highly-engaging storyline that will allow Owens to come back for a fair fight.