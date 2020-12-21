WWE TLC 2020: 5 Big questions after the Firefly Inferno match 

The first-ever Firefly Inferno match in WWE history was certainly a bizarre way for Randy Orton and The Fiend to main-event the final WWE Pay-Per-View of 2020.

From a visual standpoint, it was fun to watch the sequences unfold on the screen. The Firefly Inferno match may have singlehandedly revolutionized the way WWE fans will look at Inferno matches in terms of production value. However, it also featured some booking decisions that did not sit well with the fans.

Did the match really need a 'Firefly' tag despite the fact that it was quite different from the mini-movie between John Cena and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36? Why was Alexa Bliss advertised for the match when Wyatt and Orton's clash didn't include her in any capacity?

The Firefly Inferno match may have raised a lot of questions than answers, so let's take a look at the five Big questions after the Firefly Inferno match from WWE TLC 2020.

#5: Why did WWE choose to book Randy Orton as the winner of the Firefly Inferno match over The Fiend?

Heading into WWE TLC, The Fiend had outmaneuvered Randy Orton in most instances. Many fans were under the impression that the Firefly Inferno match was the perfect stage for Bray Wyatt to close the chapter against Orton, on The Fiend's terms.

So the fact that Randy Orton went on to win that match has left a few people confused.

WWE RAW's television ratings hit an all-time low recently. Perhaps that is why WWE chose to prolong Wyatt and Orton's rivalry, which is quite popular on the Red brand, and it hasn't run out of steam yet.

The only way to extend this rivalry in the safest way was to book Randy Orton as the winner, as it is quite evident that this feud will only end when The Fiend comes out on top.

An efficient way to accomplish the same was to burn The Fiend, instead of a squash match where Goldberg pins The Fiend. The latter case didn't make any sense in terms of The Fiend's creative direction, as opposed to the idea of the ultimate arsonist in modern-day WWE (Orton) setting fire to his long-term rival.