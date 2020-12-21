WWE TLC 2020: 5 Biggest news stories - The Miz cashes-in, The Fiend set on fire

From Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens' highly-awaited clash to the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match, WWE TLC 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

For the most part, WWE PPVs have been a treat to watch ever since the ThunderDome format was introduced. TLC was no different, and the event as a whole was a great way to conclude a very strange year.

Each and every match on the main card featured an interesting takeaway of some form. The road to WrestleMania 37 isn't too far away, and it is now apparent which Superstars are going to play a major heading into the new year.

What are your thoughts on this year's WWE TLC event? Leave your opinions in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE TLC 2020.

#5: Sasha Banks retains her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella

Heading into TLC, Carmella was booked as a strong challenger to Sasha Banks' SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite that, Sasha Banks was still the favorite to retain her title on the final PPV of the year.

Banks and Carmella put on an entertaining contest, and one can't deny that The Legit Boss can put up a good match against any woman in the WWE locker room.

Carmella's sommelier got involved in some shenanigans, but Banks was still able to outsmart the duo and force Mella to tap out to the Bank Statement.

Some may say that it was perhaps too early to book the returning Carmella in the top title scene, but the feud with Sasha Banks added a lot of steam to her Mella's new diva persona.

WWE could continue this feud until the Royal Rumble by giving Carmella a rematch. Either way, her gimmick has the potential to flourish with or without the title. As for Sasha Banks, who could be the next Superstar to step up against The Legit Boss after this year's WWE TLC, if a rematch featuring Carmella is not in the cards?

Bianca Belair is being prepped to enter the SmackDown Women's Championship scenario, but her feud with Bayley may not have concluded just yet.