WWE TLC 2020 - 5 Major Betrayals that could happen during the show 

WWE TLC 2020 is scheduled to happen this weekend, and while it's not the most exciting show of the year, it could set the course for 2021, in quite a massive way.

If one or more of these betrayals happen, it could certainly make WWE TLC 2020 one of the most talked-about shows of the year, and hook the viewer in a pretty massive way.

The life-blood of pro wrestling happens to be the fans, and the fact that they haven't been a part of WWE's proceedings this year has marred everything in a big way. The best way to overcome this deficit is through storytelling, through twists and turns to keep the audience glued.

#5 Sheamus attacks Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC 2020, costing him the WWE Championship

At WWE TLC 2020, Drew McIntyre will face AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship. At the same time, you know that he also has to contend with AJ Styles' massive bodyguard, who will be on the outside looking on, ready to interfere when needed. Also, The Miz and John Morrison will be somewhere in the back, looking to cash in with the Money in the Bank contract.

Only 14 children suffered in the making of this video https://t.co/kuB8GhN8d8 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 12, 2020

Drew McIntyre may, however, have all their numbers but unfortunately, come up short against Sheamus, who has been portrayed as his friend on recent episodes of WWE RAW.

At WWE TLC 2020, Sheamus could show up out of nowhere, when Drew McIntyre is about to pick up his big win, and Brogue Kick the WWE Champion, setting up his next feud. Could it be this point that The Miz cashes in his contract?