WWE TLC 2020 will be the final pay-per-view of the calendar year and the men and women from both rosters will engage in warfare, with some furniture involved. Perhaps the most highly anticipated match of the whole card is the TLC match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship.

Because of the nature of the contest, we know that their match at WWE TLC 2020 will be brutal and it will involve many foreign objects. And the nature of the match will also allow for someone who's not in the match to potentially get involved and change the outcome of the said contest.

Here are five ways that the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens match may play out.

#5 Jey Uso turns face at WWE TLC 2020 and costs Roman Reigns the Universal Championship

Jey USO is going to beat Roman Reigns for the strap! They are setting it up perfectly! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Sz9GaJShzo — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) December 5, 2020

Did you notice how Roman Reigns cracked Jey Uso across the spine some time ago with a steel chair? One has to assume that WWE is setting up a massive third match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, where, this time, Jey Uso could potentially become the WWE Universal Champion. What a great story and what a fantastic twist it would be to their saga!

"Roman Reigns just turned heel on Jey Uso!"



"Wasn't he already a heel?"



"Roman Reigns just turned EVEN MORE heel on Jey Uso!" — Daremo Ten誰も天にいません (@DaremoTen) December 5, 2020

So, how does Jey Uso inform Roman Reigns that he can't be pushed around, that he can't be trifled with, that he is a star in his own right?

When Roman Reigns is about to pick up his win against Kevin Owens, Jey Uso could show up and deck his cousin with a big punch! And this could allow Kevin Owens to pick up a big win and set up multiple angles for the year 2021 between these three men. But, it may be far too early to pull the trigger on this particular angle.