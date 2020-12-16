WWE TLC 2020: 5 things that must happen - World title change, Main-event star returns

WWE will be presenting their final pay-per-view of the year this Sunday, TLC. Much like the other events emanating from the ThunderDome, this looks to be another solid showing. Even though the TV product hasn't been quite the best, particularly RAW, the TLC card does look exciting.

Six matches have been announced for the event so far, with all of them serving their purpose. Several of these contests could steal the show, like Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. There is a lot of potential in the undercard as well, with some huge moments likely to happen.

These moments would definitely benefit TLC as a show, especially since it is happening during the dreaded and dull December period. WWE could do with a really strong pay-per-view outing right now.

Here are five things that must happen to ensure that happens with TLC.

#5 The two TLC Matches are booked differently

As of right now, the only two stipulation matches scheduled for TLC are the world title matches. Both of them are TLC matches, with recent weeks driving up the issues in both stories. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, while Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles will battle it out for the WWE Championship.

One of them will main event the show, while the other may happen in the middle of the card. However, for the sake of range, WWE must ensure that both world title TLC matches are laid out differently. They likely will based on the competitors in each match.

Reigns and Owens now have a personal rivalry, with The Tribal Chief directly addressing KO's family on SmackDown last week. This match will likely be more story-driven, with the right amount of spots playing off their brutal No DQ Match at Royal Rumble 2017.

Meanwhile, McIntyre vs. Styles will likely feature a lot of interference from the likes of Omos and Sheamus. This should be more-action driven than the Universal title match. Also, there is one way to ensure that both matches remain unique at TLC. By booking a unique finish to one of them. More on that in a bit.