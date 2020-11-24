Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: 3 positives and 3 negatives from their previous feud

It seems like The Fiend and Randy Orton will clash very soon, with Bray Wyatt's alter-ego costing the Viper his match against AJ Styles on RAW. This comes a few years after the two Superstars had a long storyline, one which lasted over eight months in the early days of SmackDown Live.

It featured multiple twists and turns from the end of the summer of 2016, all the way till the pay-per-view after WrestleMania 33. Some of them were great, with the story between Wyatt and Orton having tremendous potential. However, there were some serious problems with this rivalry.

This article will take a look at the feud and the partnership between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. There is a lot for their current feud to dive into, that is for sure. Hopefully, WWE incorporates some of their history together into their current feud on RAW.

Here are the main positives and negatives from the extremely long story of Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, featuring pay-per-view headliners, multiple title victories, and a burning house.

#5 (Positive) Randy Orton joining Bray Wyatt to form the New Wyatt Family

The first leg of this rivalry saw Bray Wyatt play mind games with Randy Orton, culminating with the return of Luke Harper in the main event of No Mercy in October 2016. Orton was constantly beaten down by the two of them to the point where even an alliance with Kane did not help at all.

The Viper turned heel and aligned with Wyatt and Harper, with the trio being dubbed as the 'New Wyatt Family'. They dominated everything possible, from the RAW vs. SmackDown Survivor Series elimination match to the Tag Team Title scene, to the Royal Rumble Match.

Advertisement

This alliance gave Randy Orton a new edge to his character that wasn't seen in years. He was scarily comfortable in the role and everything he did with Bray Wyatt, as a tandem, was near-perfect. The two of them won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at TLC, showcasing their dominance on the Blue brand.

While Orton's motive was to destroy The Wyatt Family from the inside, he did make them stronger for a few months. Had WWE made this alliance a more permanent thing, hardly anybody would have complained. This was probably the greatest period in the faction's existence.