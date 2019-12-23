WWE's 10 biggest missed booking opportunities of the decade: Part II (2015-2019)

Divesh Merani

The second half of the decade could have been even better.

The 2010s are almost over and as we move into a brand new decade, we cannot help but look back at the past few years and contemplate certain situations and what could have been. The same goes for wrestling fans, who always look back either with fondness or frustration.

There were many great matches and moments in WWE, evenly split throughout the decade. Having already looked at the first half of the 2010s, the past five years have seen WWE attempt to build a host of new stars.

While some have hit nicely, not everyone receiving a push made good of it. WWE certainly missed the wave on a few massive opportunities which could have helped in building the new stars that the company really needs.

Right now, WWE seems to be in a steady condition and has a decent amount of main-event players including the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, but even those three could have felt even bigger. Much like the first half of the decade, the last five years have seen some huge booking opportunities squandered by WWE.

Here are WWE's biggest missed booking opportunities from 2015-2019.

2015: The Survivor Series WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

This should have been so much more.

After Seth Rollins blew out his knee and vacated the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the company decided to hold a tournament to crown the succeeding champion at Survivor Series. This brought much excitement among fans, following the success of the 'Deadly Game' tournament in 1998. What twists and turns were we in store for in this tournament?

The answer was absolutely nothing. WWE booked the most generic tournament possible with no guest stars or NXT entrants. It was a disappointment from a booking standpoint, considering the potential this idea had to be something special. The most memorable moments of the tournament were a fun Roman Reigns vs Cesaro match and Wayne Rooney slapping Wade Barrett.

The tournament ended with Roman Reigns on top, before Sheamus cashed in on him to win the title. An extremely disappointing outcome to two weeks worth of programming that should have had the WWE Universe hooked. They could have even reached the same outcome, with a different path. Instead of Finn Balor and Chris Jericho, we got Big Show and Titus O'Neil. How exciting!

