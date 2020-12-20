WWE TLC 2020 Preview: Massive debut and return, last-minute stipulation added?

WWE is all set to present their final pay-per-view of the year as WWE TLC 2020 will take place tonight live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced for the show with five of them being for championships and the sixth one having a unique first-time-ever stipulation.

So, to get you ready for the pay-per-view, here is the preview of WWE TLC 2020 containing everything you need to know before the show. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the show. Will any championships change hands tonight?

#6 Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and TBD at WWE TLC 2020 for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Originally, this championship match at WWE TLC 2020 was scheduled to have Lana and RAW Women's Champion Asuka challenge the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. However, a certain turn of events on Monday Night RAW last week saw Lana getting viciously attacked by Jax and Baszler and subsequently being removed from the match at WWE TLC 2020 due to the storyline injury.

As baffling as this decision was, WWE has managed to create some hype by announcing that Asuka will now team up with a mystery partner to challenge the women's tag team champions. Several Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown have been teased to be the mystery partner. Another massive name rumored to return and join hands with Asuka at WWE TLC 2020 is Charlotte Flair.

Fans are surely interested to know the identity of the mystery partner of Asuka and it will be interesting to see whether the two manage to walk out as the new Women's Tag Team Champions at WWE TLC 2020. Also, what is the plan for Lana going forward?