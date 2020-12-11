WWE TLC: 5 Most underrated matches in the PPV's history

The upcoming TLC 2020 pay-per-view is shaping up to be a great one. The PPV is set to deliver some must-see encounters in the form of Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens for the Tribal Chief's Universal title. Apart from this, a potential MOTY candidate for the WWE Championship between Drew Mcintyre vs AJ Styles under TLC rules has also been announced for the show.

On the other hand, a battle between Randy Orton and The Fiend has also been setup with the involvement of Alexa Bliss at ringside.

Considering we are just a few days away from the show, the time seems apt to go back and take a look at some of the matches at the pay-per-view which have flown under the radar and are not a part of the modern wrestling discourse.

These matches won quite a lot of accolades in the past, but with time, have been forgotten.

#5 Baron Corbin vs Kalisto (WWE TLC 2016)

Baron Corbin and Kalisto during their match at TLC 2016

While many do not expect Baron Corbin to deliver showstealing matches, the former US Champion is actually pretty adept at having exciting encounters with guys smaller in size than him. One of the prime examples of this was his chairs match against the Kalisto at TLC 2016.

The match was a brutal affair between the two with creative usage of the stipulation One iconic spot in the match was when Corbin smashed Kalisto into a pile of chairs, which the luchador had himself set-up, with his finisher, End of Days.

Even though most of the credit for the match's success can be attributed to Kalisto, Corbin himself worked like a monster in the bout, coming up as the eventual winner in the contest and showcasing a mean streak.

The reason why this match isn't as talked about as it should be is the prevalence of two modern classics on the same card in the form of The Miz vs Dolph Ziggler in a Ladder's match for the Intercontinental championship and AJ Styles vs Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship under TLC rules.