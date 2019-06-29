WWE Tokyo Live Results: Triple H joins The Club, Seth Rollins defends title against a forgotten Superstar

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 5.98K // 29 Jun 2019, 01:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE

WWE flew over to the Land of the Rising Sun for two packed live events along with some of the biggest names of the roster.

The company successfully completed the first night's proceedings with a highly-entertaining show that included a host of big matches.

Triple H joined The Club (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) for one night only to take on the heel team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe.

The main event saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins tear the house down in a breathtaking bout. All the titles from Raw barring the Women's Tag Team championship were defended as part of the show.

The fans swarmed the Sumo Hall in Tokyo to witness their favourite WWE Superstars in action and they certainly weren't left disappointed. Let's not waste any more time and get right to the results and highlights of the show:

#1. Richochet (C) vs. Cesaro (WWE United States Championship)

Now that's how you kick off a show! Get two of your best in-ring talents and just let them do their thing. Ricochet and Cesaro did exactly that and put on a great opener.

The Japenese wrestling fans are quite familiar with Ricochet, who wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier on his career. As mentioned before, this match set the tone for the night and its finish saw the champion retain his title courtesy of a flying headscissors-pinfall combo.

Result: Ricochet def. Cesaro to retain the title

Advertisement

I was thrilled to see my favorite Cesaro's giant swing! It was really very interesting!#WWETokyo #wwe_jp pic.twitter.com/B7aVxvIjIi — Methyl Mercaptan (@MMercaptan) June 28, 2019

#2. Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman

It's a shame that former TNA and NXT Champion Robert Roode has been transformed into a glorified jobber at this point.

The second match of the night was a mere filler, booked with the intent to put Strowman over. The Monster Among Men Powerslammed Roode for the win. However, Roode's troubles didn't end there as he was put through a table after the match.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Robert Roode

1 / 3 NEXT