WWE Top 5 Rumors of the Week and Analysis: March 20, 2017

The future of New Day, status of Seth Rollins, a surprise name for SmackDown Women's title match and more

Rollins could recover in time for WrestleMania

It was an eventful week in the professional wrestling world. WWE was busy building up to WrestleMania, and everything was going well for the promotion, but things turned upside down when private videos and photos of Paige, Xavier Woods, and Brad Maddox were released on the internet. The leak immediately became a major talking point, and the rumour mill was also filled with speculation related to the incident.

WWE’s plans for the SmackDown Women’s title, the future of The New Day and some other rumours also featured heavily on the internet in the past seven days. As always, we will list down the most notable ones and analyse how they could impact the WWE roster.

#5 Surprise inclusion for SmackDown Women’s title match

Set to return?

The SmackDown Women’s Championship found a new direction after Naomi was forced to relinquish the title. WWE decided to put the gold back on Alexa Bliss, and now, Natalya, Mickie James, and Becky Lynch have popped up as challengers for Bliss. The rumour roundup on Cageside Seats now suggests that Naomi could be back in the mix ahead of WrestleMania.

Naomi could be reintroduced as a surprise challenger for Bliss at WrestleMania, and if this is the case, WWE’s taking the title away from Naomi will go down as a complete waste of time. Naomi deserved to go into WrestleMania as the champion but unfortunately, it is not happening.