WWE Top 5 Rumors of the week: 11th March, 2017

The future of Daniel Bryan, shocking plans for WrestleMania and no more 'Broken' Hardys?

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 18:53 IST

Will Bryan wrestle in some other promotion?

We are another week closer to WrestleMania 33 and the shift of gears in WWE’s creative direction was visible from this week’s SmackDown and Monday Night Raw. The way in which WWE are booking the storylines has changed significantly and this has, in turn, fueled the rumour mill as well.

Plans that the WWE had for Goldberg and Brock Lesnar featured heavily on the internet. Goldberg became the new WWE Universal champion after defeating Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017 and the title adds more stakes to the showdown scheduled for WrestleMania.

The outcome of the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker feud was another controversial topic that was discussed.

In this list, we will be taking a look at the top 5 rumours of this week and their implications.

#5 Expect another short match

Another disaster?

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had a confrontation this Monday Night and it did not end well for Goldberg.

Now that Goldberg is the reigning Universal champion, the match between Goldberg and Lesnar is expected to close the show. But according to CageSideSeats, the match could be a short one just like the last outing that these two had.

A five to seven minutes match could be on the card between these two. Keeping the WrestleMania main event standards in consideration, this would be a major step down. The last thing WWE would want is to end WrestleMania with jeers as the card has so much potential to deliver and make the fans pop.