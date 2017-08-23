WWE top five rumors of the week and analysis: 22 August 2017

Speculation about WWE's plans for Bobby Roode, Ronda Rousey and more, feature in the list.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 16:24 IST

Updates about the superstar shake up proved to be a major rumour this week

SummerSlam is in the books. While most of the show was underwhelming, the fatal 4-way main event stood out and delivered big time. The episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live that followed the pay-per-view also had some interesting developments.

In parallel to this television programming, the internet was abuzz about a number of rumours. A good portion of the rumours that came up this past week revolved around SummerSlam.

Now that the show is wrapped up, we will be filtering it out for the list that follows. As usual, we will take a look at the most interesting rumours from the lot and analyse them.

#5 Bobby Roode to continue working in NXT

Bobby Roode made his SmackDown debut this week

The Rumour: Bobby Roode made his main roster debut this week on SmackDown Live. Cageside Seats reported that Roode would continue working in NXT to finish his advertised dates. They further added that it will serve as a farewell tour for the "Glorious One".

The Potential: Roode appearing for NXT and SmackDown will work well for both the brands. He was a major part of NXT throughout the past year and it’s only fitting that he gets a proper farewell. However, expect this run to be short as he will have to shift his focus completely to his SmackDown Live role.

The Fallout: While it’s good to have Roode on two shows, WWE should be careful about burning him out. He was in exceptional shape when he made his SmackDown debut but an injury is all it takes to derail a career.