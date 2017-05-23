WWE Top Five Rumors of the week and Analysis: 22 May, 2017

SummerSlam plans for Rusev, Possible opponents for Brock Lesnar, Update on Summer Rae and more.

Rusev to face Shane McMahon at SummerSlam?

The 2017 edition of Backlash is in the books. It will probably be remembered for Jinder Mahal winning the WWE championship from Randy Orton.

The Maharaja’s win is still a talking point among wrestling fans. A good portion of the fans is embracing the change while another portion is complaining about the lack of build-up that Jinder had.

Jinder was indeed the major talking point on the rumour mill as well. But since his fate was already sealed at Backlash, we are going to take a look at some of the other rumours that poked up this past week. The list includes rumours about the future of The New Day, new opponents for Brock Lesnar and much more.

As usual, we are going to take a closer look at these rumours and examine the possibilities.

#4 The New opponents for Brock Lesnar

Rollins or Balor to face Lesnar at The Great Balls of Fire

The Rumour: Wrestling Observer Radio notes that either Seth Rollins or Finn Balor will face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.

The Potential: With Braun Strowman ruled out of the pay-per-view, WWE is clearly in need of a new opponent. Seth Rollins has some history with Brock Lesnar while Balor clearly deserves a shot at the Universal title. Both are credible opponents for the Beast and it would also keep Roman Reigns away from the picture.

The Fallout: No matter who goes up against Brock Lesnar at The Great Balls of Fire, the Universal title is unlikely to change hands. WWE would want Lesnar to keep hold of the title so that his showdowns with Strowman and Reigns would have higher stakes.