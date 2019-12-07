WWE Tribute to the Troops Results [SPOILERS]: Seth Rollins, Rusev, Kevin Owens, more

Natalya and Seth Rollins competed at Tribute to the Troops

WWE filmed five matches for the 2019 Tribute to the Troops event at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The RAW-exclusive show began with Kevin Owens joining forces with Humberto Carrillo to defeat the unlikely duo of Drew McIntyre and Andrade.

Next up, Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev was originally supposed to take place but Lana revealed that Rusev was unable to compete due to the restraining order that she has placed on him. The announcement did not stop “The Bulgarian Brute”, who rushed to the ring and attacked Lashley.

Elsewhere on the show, The O.C. defeated Ricochet and The Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team match, while The Kabuki Warriors picked up a victory over makeshift tag partners Natalya and Sarah Logan.

The Street Profits then entertained the crowd before the penultimate match of the event, which saw them defeat former RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

Finally, Seth Rollins put Erick Rowan through a table in their Boot Camp match before following up with a stomp to seal the victory in the main event.

When will Tribute to the Troops air on TV?

WWE has not yet announced when Tribute to the Troops will be available to fans, but it usually airs on the USA Network 10-14 days after the show is filmed.