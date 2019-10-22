WWE/UFC News: Former Welterweight Champion mocks Seth Rollins by calling him a "little cry baby"

Seth Rollins

UFC Welterweight sensation Colby Covington recently spoke with Submission Radio Australia and during the conversation, the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion had some harsh words in store for current WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

A brief look at Colby Covington's career in the UFC

Having made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 48, Colby Covington has solidified his place as one of the most notorious fighters to have ever stepped foot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Covington, who is mostly known for his infamous trash-talking, is a former interim UFC Welterweight Champion of the world, having won the title at UFC 225 by defeating Rafael dos Anjos.

Since then, however, Covington has been stripped off the Championship due to inactivity in the Octagon but made his return to the cage at UFC on ESPN 5 in the main event against Robbie Lawler. Chaos comprehensively defeated the former UFC Welterweight Champion via unanimous decision to mark his return to the Octagon in the best way possible.

Covington takes a shot at Rollins

While recently conversing with Submission Radio Australia, Colby Covington stated that he would love to go up against Seth Rollins because the latter thinks he is tough and hard because he's got a girlfriend (Becky Lynch) who is famous.

Covington, who blasted Rollins by calling him a "little cry baby", further added that he would love to shut the Universal Champion up and the WWE could even consider doing a tag team match with Chaos teaming up with Ronda Rousey against the team of Rollins and Lynch. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"The guy that's dating The Man. What's his name? Seth Rollins? Yeah, the little cry baby. I would love to go up against him. He thinks he's so tough, he thinks he's so hard cause he's got a girlfriend that's famous. It's pretty much making his career cause he's dating Becky Lynch. So, I'd love to just go shut him up. What better way. We can even do a tag team match, me and Ronda versus Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. That could be a huge tag team type match. But let me tell you something right now, no one on that WWE roster's safe if I come over there."

Colby Covington's next fight

Colby Covington will be returning to the Octagon at this year's UFC 245 pay-per-view, as he is set to face Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

