WWE News: John Cena challenged Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship inside a steel cage (VIDEO)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.33K   //    28 Dec 2018, 10:25 IST

Cena vs Bryan inside a steel cage
Cena vs Bryan inside a steel cage

What's the story?

Fans at last night's WWE Live Event in Uniondale, NY got a massive surprise when they found out that the main event was a steel cage match for the WWE Championship between Daniel Bryan and John Cena.

In case you didn't know...

16-time WWE Champion John Cena has been absent from WWE programming for a major chunk of 2018, choosing to focus on his flourishing Hollywood career instead. However, WWE pulled off a major surprise when Vince McMahon announced on the Christmas-eve episode of Monday Night RAW that Cena will be returning to WWE television next week on both brands - RAW and SmackDown Live.

However, in spite of Cena's return, it looks like he won't be available for the Royal Rumble. Cena begins filming for a new project on 20th January which effectively rules him out for the Rumble.

Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship on the SmackDown Live before Survivor Series, beating then-champion AJ Styles after hitting the latter with a low blow followed by his patented running knee strike. Bryan has since cemented his run as a heel and as always, is one of the most must-see acts on the blue brand.

The heart of the matter

John Cena challenged Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship inside a steel cage at WWE's Live Event in Uniondale, New York.


The match ended with the heel champion hitting Cena with a low blow before escaping the cage. However, the action didn't end there. Cena hit Bryan with an AA after the match to send the fans home happy. He also gave a heartfelt speech to the fans in attendance. You can check out photos and videos below:

What's next?

John Cena returns to RAW and SmackDown next week. We don't know how long this run will be as of now.

WWE Live Event Results John Cena Daniel Bryan
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
