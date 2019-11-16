WWE Universal Championship match set for Survivor Series

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Nov 2019, 08:49 IST SHARE

The match is set

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Miz TV segment with Daniel Bryan where The Miz and Bryan discussed the latter's involvement with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura and the recent altercations with The Fiend.

As Bryan was explaining the latest changes in his persona to The Miz, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House interrupted them. The current WWE Universal Champion mentioned how The Fiend took him out on the previous week's show and that he might want to 'play' with Bryan once again.

Wyatt asked the former WWE Champion to utter the word "Yes" to accept the challenge but Bryan denied. Instead, he asked Bray to put his title on the line if he wants to have a match with him.

Also read: Bray Wyatt finally unveils new look for the WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt agreed to the terms and the Firefly Fun House concluded with him screaming "Yes". The Miz then made the official announcement as a result of which we will have The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

This will also be the first time when Wyatt defends the title after winning it from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE section to rate and comment about them!