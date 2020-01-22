WWE Untold: 5 facts we learned from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's 2005 storyline

Phillipa Marie Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020

A number of interesting facts were revealed on WWE Untold

It was perhaps one of the most personal and compelling storylines of all time, as Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero collided over the custody of Mysterio's real son Dominik. The feud lasted throughout 2005 and culminated at SummerSlam where the two men met in a ladder match with his custody papers hanging above the ring.

After interference from Dominik and Eddie's wife Vickie, it was Mysterio who was able to climb the ladder and retrieve the case that allowed him to finally take his son home.

Sadly, this feud was one of the last that Guerrero was part of since he passed away just three months after SummerSlam in what was one of the biggest shocks that the professional wrestling world has witnessed.

WWE's latest episode of Untold looks at the real story behind the storyline as well as Rey Mysterio's reaction to the news that his best friend had passed away.

#5 Rey Mysterio was forced to be part of Halloween Havoc against his wishes

Mysterio didn't want to lose his mask

Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero's showdown at Halloween Havoc back in 1997 is considered to be one of the greatest matches of all time, but Mysterio revealed that it almost didn't happen since he stated on WWE Untold that he knew he was going to lose his mask and wasn't going to turn up.

"I was supposed to lose my mask that night and I didn't want a part of it, they were trying to take off every luchador's mask one by one and I was on the list. The drama builds up to a phone call at home, me talking to Eric Bischoff and he apparently found out that I wasn't going to show up to the pay-per-view and he said 'oh no, you're going to show up, you're going to do as you're told and if you don't do it, you're in breach of contract.'"

Rey later went on to reveal that just moments before the match he was informed that he would be the one winning the Championship from Guerrero.

