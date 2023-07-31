WWE using a storyline pitched for Becky Lynch for 31-year-old star? Analyzing the similarities

One of the significant events in the lead-up of Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for SummerSlam last year was when the latter cut the former's hair. Interestingly, another pitch was made regarding The Man's hair: to shave it. Although that did not happen to her, Shotzi has gone down that road.

On the July 14, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, a video of Shotzi shaving her head was aired. This was a way to showcase Bayley and Iyo Sky that she wasn't rattled by Damage CTRL cutting off a chunk of her hair a few weeks ago. Interestingly, some might think this moment was connected with Becky Lynch.

On Wrestling With Freddie, Jeff Dye shared that a writer previously pitched for Lynch to shave her head to indicate that she was having a meltdown. However, The Man turned this down immediately. After Shotzi's recent SmackDown stint, it reminded him of the moment.

"When I was with Becky, they didn’t know what to do with her and there was a writer that pitched like, ‘What if we have you just shave your head and act like you’re having a breakdown?’ And Becky was like, ‘No.’ It was even going to move forward (...) They never did it, which made me wonder if maybe Shotzi was like, ‘I’m going to shave my head for this thing.’ And then that same writer was like, ‘My story is going to get big. Wait, what? I have a thing for this.’”

Shotzi's reason for shaving her head is not related to Becky Lynch

Shotzi taunts Damage CTRL on a previous episode of SmackDown

While it seems like the reason for the SmackDown star's action concerned an earlier pitch, that wasn't the case.

While Shotzi shaving her head was said to be in response to Damage CTRL cutting her hair, it's highly possible that the actual reason was to support her sister. The WWE star's sibling Shawnee is battling cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and undergoing chemotherapy.

What is Becky Lynch up to in WWE?

While Shotzi has been busy battling Bayley and Iyo on the Blue brand, Becky Lynch has also been alone in handling Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

After Stratus attacked Lita and Lynch, she continuously set her sights on The Man. They have already faced at Night of Champions, and a rematch has been set for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam.

It remains to be seen if Big Time Becks will be involved in other unique moments and stipulations in the Stamford-based promotion.