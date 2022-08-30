"Look like an idiot"- WWE Veteran comments on Kurt Angle's presentation on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Kurt Angle's segments on Monday Night RAW.

This week on the red brand, the Olympic Gold Medalist made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly two years. Kurt was involved in multiple segments across the show that saw him have a "shoosh-off" with Chad Gable and recreate an iconic moment from years ago with Edge.

Speaking about the segments on this week's Legion of RAW, Russo stressed that he felt WWE made the Hall of Famer "look like an idiot" during his segment with Edge. The former head writer was also not impressed with the shoosh-off:

"First of all, he looked great. Couple of things I didn't like," Russo said. "He looked tremendous, it's in Pittsburgh, I get all that, bro. All that works. But here's what I'm not doing. I'm not doing two things. Number one, I'm not doing a ridiculous shush-off with Kurt Angle. I'm sorry, bro. Like, come on, man. And then #2, bro. After this shush off, he goes in the back and they have Edge make him look like an idiot. So you're going to bring back a guy like Kurt Angle in his hometown, in Pittsburgh to make him look like an idiot? Like why? I don't understand that. Why?" [30:12 - 31:03]

Vince Russo describes how WWE could have turned around Kurt Angle's segment with Edge

Kurt Angle was the special guest on this week's Monday Night RAW. His return presented WWE with an opportunity to recreate the classic skit of Edge passing the former photos with insults written on the back. These insults led to the start of Angle's "You S*ck!" chant back in the Attitude Era.

Vince Russo believes that WWE should have let Kurt figure out Edge's plans this time around, which would have resulted in the former coming out on top in his hometown:

"At least, If you're gonna do that, bro, when you get to the end of it, let Kurt be smart enough to [figure it out]. I mean, do something like that. Don't make him look like an idiot." [31:57 - 32:14]

