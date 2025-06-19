WWE veteran to cost John Cena the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

This week's episode of SmackDown will feature R-Truth locking horns with John Cena. Even though the Undisputed WWE Championship is not on the line, Cena might end up losing the title before the show goes off air.

R-Truth (now known as Ron Killings) made a shocking return at the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE. The star attacked John Cena during the closing moments of the main event, allowing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to secure the victory against Cena and Logan Paul.

Since then, the WWE veteran has been in a fierce rivalry with The Cenation Leader. The 53-year-old blindsided the 17-time world champion on two separate occasions on last week's SmackDown and later demanded a rematch from their SNME XXXIX clash. The match was made official by Nick Aldis later that night. He will be facing The Franchise Player in an intense bout on the blue brand this week.

The Last Real Champion has been scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions. With that in mind, there is a possibility that he might lose the title before the event. R-Truth could lose to Cena for the second time in a row and try to take out his frustration on The Franchise Player immediately after the match.

In a shocking twist, Seth Rollins might utilize the opportunity and cash in the Money in the Bank contract on a weary Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion and take his place in the match against CM Punk at Night of Champions. However, this angle remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

R-Truth to win his match against John Cena on SmackDown?

John Cena will clash with his recent attacker, R-Truth, on this week's episode of SmackDown. While Cena is the firm favorite to win the bout, the former 24/7 Champion might pull off a surprising victory.

The main event of the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE saw Cody Rhodes pin The Last Real Champion with the help of R-Truth. With that in mind, the American Nightmare might interfere during the bout on SmackDown and allow Truth to secure the victory. This will be the former Undisputed WWE Champion's way of returning the favor to the veteran for his actions at Money in the Bank.

This angle might sound promising, but with a plethora of possibilities open, only time will reveal what WWE has in store for the stars.

