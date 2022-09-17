"I fell off my chair" - WWE Veteran enjoyed SmackDown segment and felt Paul Heyman delivered one of his best promos (Exclusive)

SmackDown opened with a new WWE angle as Logan Paul confronted The Bloodline and called out Roman Reigns for a massive singles match. Paul Heyman engaged in a war of words with the mainstream social media star in Reigns' absence, and Dutch Mantell stated that he was impressed by the promo work during the segment.

Mantell particularly liked it when Sami Zayn briefly grabbed the microphone and shared a hilarious moment with Paul Heyman.

The Special Counsel of the Tribal Chief flipped the mic before exiting the ring, and Mantell admitted that he nearly fell off his chair laughing when it happened live.

"So when I saw him standing there and when Paul Heyman got in the ring, that was one of Paul Heyman's greatest interviews, I thought. I liked when Sami got into the ring; oh well, go ahead, and he (Heyman) just flipped the mic up. I fell off my chair," revealed Dutch Mantell on Smack Talk. [6:20 - 6:39]

This books itself: Dutch Mantell on WWE's slow-burn build for Sami Zayn's Bloodline storyline

Sami Zayn has consistently been one of the most entertaining superstars on SmackDown, and he was once again in prime form on the latest episode of the blue brand.

Zayn also had a heated ringside disagreement with The Usos during his match with Ricochet, which was another hint at an impending turn for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Mantell appreciated Triple H's writing team being patient with Sami Zayn's inevitable babyface turn and felt WWE had seamlessly planted the seeds for the Canadian star to feud with Bloodline's leader, Roman Reigns. The former WWE manager added:

"You see how deep this story is. They were patient with it. But I'm not saying that's all Triple H's doing because they were patient with it when Vince was there. So, Triple H, all he has got to do is come in now and say, 'Hey, this books itself. I'll just take my time and let it grow (the seed is already planted), and they are going to bust that out." [5:03 - 5:33]

Do you like how WWE has booked Sami Zayn in recent months? Share your views in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far