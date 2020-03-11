WWE veteran explains why he is 'not sold' on Shayna Baszler vs Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

Not everyone is finding this feud promising so far...

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T did not mince his words while sharing his opinion about the upcoming WrestleMania match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler for the RAW Women's Championship.

During his 'Hall of Fame' podcast, the WWE veteran said that he is not yet 'sold' on this booking. Although he admitted that Lynch is capable of delivering great matches, he still has his doubts with respect to her opponent and their scheduled match at 'The Show of Shows'.

Taling about the Baszler-Lynch feud, Booker T said, “I’m not sold on it. I’ll just say that. I’m not sold on it yet. But I’m like this man. I’m thinking about the performance more than anything, I’m thinking about when you go out and perform, you know, in Elimination Chamber…WrestleMania. Those are big moments for me."

He then went on to add, "Going into a match like that, I trust Becky Lynch. Becky has done a lot of good things over this last year, she’s put herself in position to, you know, be called ‘The Man'. But, Becky has been in the ring performing with some, you know, really, really high caliber talent. Such as you know Charlotte, such as Sasha [Banks], who can go out there and really perform [at the] next level."

Now I’m wondering, Becky Lynch against Shayna baszler. You know, how is that thing gonna go? How are they going to match up? As far as going out there and creating some beautiful magic? Because at the end of the day it really is all about Shakespeare. It really is all about going out there and performing for the fans. (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

Apparently, Booker T isn't the only one who has had doubts over Baszler. It was earlier reported that Vince McMahon was allegedly unhappy with Baszler's match against Kairi Sane last week and did not think of her as 'WrestleMania material'.

Baszler looked promising when she first began feuding with 'The Man' last year during Survivor Series.

After losing her NXT Women's Championship, the 'Queen of Spades' went straight for Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. She annihilated five other Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber to win a shot at Lynch's title and the two are now set to lock horns for the gold at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

