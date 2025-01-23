WWE veteran to turn heel after 731 days and cost CM Punk's Royal Rumble opportunity? Exploring potential angle

CM Punk is marching towards Royal Rumble, with a firm intent to headline WrestleMania 41. With fire in his heart, The Best in the World vowed to dismantle any obstacle in his path to win the 30-man Royal Rumble Match for the first time in his career. However, Punk's dream may not become a reality, as a renowned WWE veteran could cost him his monumental opportunity.

In a stunning twist, Sami Zayn could turn heel next week and crush The Second City Saint's Royal Rumble aspirations. During this week's RAW, CM Punk dropped a fiery promo, taking shots at all the participants of the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He also dragged Zayn in his verbal scathing, stating that the former Intercontinental Champion is not on his level.

Next week on RAW, Sami Zayn might interrupt the 46-year-old during a potential segment and confront the latter for his insulting remarks about him. This potential confrontation could take a bitter turn as an angry and frustrated Zayn may launch a merciless attack on The Straight Edge Superstar, injuring the latter in the process and crushing Punk's Royal Rumble dreams.

This could officially mark Sami Zayn's heel turn after 731 days, as his last heel run spanned from October 8, 2017, to January 27, 2023. Later on, the former Honorary Uce might make a shocking revelation that his Helluva kick on Seth Rollins last week on RAW was intentional. This would further solidify the 40-year-old's heel turn, placing him in a morally questionable position.

Zayn could then express his long-standing frustration over being overlooked and underestimated in WWE for a long time. If this scenario unfolds, it could add a fresh layer to The Underdog from the Underground's character while putting him in an incredible dynamic with Seth Rollins and CM Punk in WWE.

CM Punk to face Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber?

Elimination Chamber is set to be WWE's next premium live event after Royal Rumble, and it will take place in Sami Zayn's home country of Canada. If the above-mentioned scenario unfolds next week on RAW, it could mark the onset of a feud between the former Intercontinental Champion and CM Punk.

As a result, WWE might set up a match between the two stars, potentially at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. With Zayn potentially crushing Punk's Royal Rumble dreams, the latter could look for revenge. This could lead to a first-ever match between both superstars.

Such a massive match on the road to WrestleMania 41 would put the two stars in the spotlight. If WWE could execute a successful heel turn for Sami Zayn similar to Drew McIntyre or Kevin Owens, a rivalry with The Straight Edge Superstar could be a game-changing move.

It will be interesting to see where the future leads for CM Punk and Sami Zayn on next week's Monday Night RAW from here on.

