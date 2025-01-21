Seth Rollins gets accidentally attacked by one of his biggest allies as RAW comes to a dramatic end

Seth Rollins was accidentally attacked by someone who he considered an ally on RAW. It was a freak moment that could have major consequences later on, as Drew McIntyre watched on laughing.
The main event of the third-ever RAW on Netflix was a WrestleMania 40 rematch between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Unlike April last year, Rollins was ready and managed to pick up the win via a quick roll-up - something McIntyre didn't like as he launched a post-match assault.
Sami Zayn, who is one of Seth Rollins' biggest allies, came to his rescue, only for McIntyre to move out of the way - leading to an inadvertent and accidental Helluva Kick onto The Visionary.
With this, RAW would go off the air, clocking in at 2 hours and 35 minutes - just five minutes longer than the previous week. It was a tumultuous episode for Sami Zayn, who declared his entry into the Royal Rumble - only to be met by Kevin Owens.
Later in the show, CM Punk took a huge dig at him by saying that Sami Zayn wasn't on his level.
It's going to be interesting to see how this impacts Rollins' story going forward on RAW.