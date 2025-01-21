Seth Rollins gets accidentally attacked by one of his biggest allies as RAW comes to a dramatic end

Seth Rollins was accidentally attacked by someone who he considered an ally on RAW. It was a freak moment that could have major consequences later on, as Drew McIntyre watched on laughing.

The main event of the third-ever RAW on Netflix was a WrestleMania 40 rematch between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Unlike April last year, Rollins was ready and managed to pick up the win via a quick roll-up - something McIntyre didn't like as he launched a post-match assault.

Sami Zayn, who is one of Seth Rollins' biggest allies, came to his rescue, only for McIntyre to move out of the way - leading to an inadvertent and accidental Helluva Kick onto The Visionary.

Trending

Expand Tweet

With this, RAW would go off the air, clocking in at 2 hours and 35 minutes - just five minutes longer than the previous week. It was a tumultuous episode for Sami Zayn, who declared his entry into the Royal Rumble - only to be met by Kevin Owens.

Later in the show, CM Punk took a huge dig at him by saying that Sami Zayn wasn't on his level.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see how this impacts Rollins' story going forward on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback