WWE vs. AEW: Which promotion has the better wrestler entrance themes?

In major promotions like AEW and WWE, you often only get one chance to make a first impression. Just the way a wrestler walks through the curtain and makes his way to the ring can indicate whether or not fans are interested in that particular performer.

For example, when AEW's Jeff Hardy emerges from the shadows and smoke, you can be sure he's going to do it with pumping and pulsating adrenaline.

On the opposite end of the spectrum would be someone like WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley, who quietly and calmly makes his way to the squared circle. The All Mighty typically walks slowly as he stares down his opponent, adding to the intimidation factor.

Having said that, the most important part of stepping through the professional wrestling portal might be the music that accompanies it. For decades now, grapplers have used certain, specific tunes to signal to the crowd that they are on their way.

In the '80s and part of the '90s, most of the songs used in wrestling were over-the-air hits that were played on commercial radio. This practice eventually led to questions about royalty rights for the musicians, which forced the major promotions to create their own in-house themes.

Vince McMahon and WWE were far ahead of the curve when it came to creating a symphony of sports entertainment.

For years, Jim Johnston was the man behind World Wrestling Entertainment's entrance themes. He was incredibly innovative and would cater his compositions to fit the wrestler's character and persona. It was truly revolutionary in terms of sports entertainment.

Since Johnston's departure, producers like CFO$ have done an admirable job in trying to replace him. However, Johnston stands out as the first to synchronize his sound to fit sports entertainment.

WWE still excels in this department but has a new challenger. Both in the ring and on the PA system, AEW can hold their own. But they have approached it in a much different manner. Most of their best tunes are songs by mainstream artists that Tony Khan has purchased the right to use. Some of those musicians have even popped up to perform live for the wrestlers who have adopted their anthem.

This could shine a new light on their careers for some of the artists involved. Sales and downloads of 'Tarzan Boy' by Baltimora or 'Wild Thing' by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are now being fueled by young wrestling fans who weren't even alive when they were originally recorded.

This tends to happen when a certain song is attached to a popular character, movie, or TV show. So essentially, it's a win-win for everyone involved.

So the question is: Who has the best theme music in pro wrestling today... WWE or AEW?

In the '90s, this wouldn't have even been a debate. While the folks up in Stamford had Johnston producing hits, WCW mainly used knock-offs of popular tracks or outdated Jimmy Hart cuts with goofy lyrics. Anyone that has heard The American Males song can attest to that.

Today, things are entirely different. Both World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling have taken full advantage of the almost Pavlovian response that their respective fan bases have to a tune or a melody. It almost instantly cues a reaction from the crowd.

It's easy to give the nod to AEW as being the best at this, due to the fact that they use a tremendous number of classic hits, and their original jams aren't bad either. However, WWE certainly gets points for creativity and being the first promotion to have the foresight to record their own, in-house music. Both promotions seem to have their fingers on the pulse when it comes to using music effectively.

So who strikes a better chord with the professional wrestling audience today? AEW or WWE? Feel free to leave your thoughts in our comments section below.

