WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart compares current wrestlers to those of his era (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary manager Jimmy Hart has expressed his opinion on the current crop of wrestlers.

In an interview with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Mouth of the South was asked about the difference in the product now to his days. Hart responded by stating that the current wrestlers are more athletic and can do stuff that wasn't required back in the day. He also discussed the role of social media these days.

"Well, I think a lot of the wrestlers now are very much athletic. You know what I mean. I mean they can do so many different things than our era, we didn’t do, we didn’t have to do really back then but it’s just so good that they got social media behind them now which gives you a little shortcut to the top sometimes I think if you got what it takes. But I love the talent they’ve got right now from top to bottom.", Jimmy Hart said.

Jimmy Hart praised NXT for the growth of the newer superstars.

"And we’ve got a great, training facility up in Orlando, Florida, NXT and that’s where a lot of young and upcoming superstars are coming from."

Jimmy Hart wants to manage Baron Corbin

Further in the interview, Jimmy Hart was asked who he would like to manage from the current roster. He stated that he would like to manage Baron Corbin and praised him for his work.

"He’s got the height, he’s got the weight, he’s got everything, he’s got the look. We just got to get him organized again.", Jimmy Hart said.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin, after his loss to Big E at SummerSlam, stated that he would have to declare bankruptcy as his financial situation has hit rock bottom.

My career is over and I have to declare bankruptcy…also @LoganPaul sucks and I hate him! #worstdayofmylife https://t.co/yLodBSuvgq — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 22, 2021

