WWE wanted Becky Lynch to go bald; here's how she reacted to the plan

Becky Lynch has reached a level in WWE where she stays relevant, no matter her spot on the card. There was, however, a time when the company didn't know what to do with her, and former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed there was once an idea pitched for her to go bald.

Shotzi Blackheart recently went bald in support of her real-life sister undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis. Shotzi's new look reminded Freddie Prinze Jr. of when he worked in WWE's creative team and was tasked with coming up with ideas for Becky Lynch.

On his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. recalled that a writer proposed Lynch go bald, with the idea being that it would have signified her emotional and mental breakdown in kayfabe.

"It reminded me of when I was with Becky, they didn't know what to do with her, and there was a writer who pitched, 'What if we have you just shave your head and act like you're having a breakdown?' Becky was like, 'No!' It was even going to like move forward; they were like, no, I don't think that's a cool idea." [12:50 - 13:40]

Becky Lynch quickly shot down the possibility even though WWE officials were serious about moving forward with the storyline.

As Freddie revealed, Big Time Becks "stood her ground," forcing the promotion to devise a different plan for her on TV.

"This writer pitched, and she was like, 'I'm not going to shave my head; what are you talking about?' It never happened because Becky stood her ground and was like, 'I'm not doing that,' and they never did it." [13:41 - 14:00]

Freddie Prinze Jr. on what Becky Lynch told him about the pitch to shave her head

The 47-year-old personality joked that the writer who suggested Becky Lynch go bald back in the day would have been thrilled to hear about Shotzi Blackheart volunteering to do the same.

Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he even had an honest conversation about the angle with Becky Lynch, who admitted that it was "stupid" and wouldn't necessarily change anything about her character.

Lynch was totally against going bald, and thankfully for her and the fans, WWE never let it come to fruition.

"It made me wonder if, like, Shotzi was like, I'm going to shave my head, and that same writer was like, 'My story is going to get picked. Wait, what? I have a thing for this!" quipped Prinze Jr. "I have a thing for this! I remember me and Becky talking about how stupid of an idea that is. What would it change about you if you shaved your hair? How would that be a story anybody gets on board? But it appears to be working with Shotzi." [14:01- 14:40]

What are your thoughts about WWE wanting to push a bald Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give a h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023