WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY to become a double champion at Money in the Bank? Potential explored

Despite being the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY isn't yet scheduled to compete at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The show will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7, 2025, and the matchcard is stacked.

Apart from the Women's Intercontinental Championship, no other titles are on the line. Despite having both the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso, and the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, on the show, the two champions will be part of a tag team match, including Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul instead. This has potentially made room for another title to be on the line at the event, as the four megastars are preoccupied.

One potential avenue would be for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to be on the line. The people after the title could be the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, and the recently returned Kairi Sane.

On the 26th May episode of RAW, Sane defeated Morgan in her first singles match victory since 2020 in WWE. On the most recent episode of the red brand, the Pirate Princess faced Rodriguez and, with a little help from SKY, she got her second victory over the tag team champs.

Despite this luck, Sane was not able to qualify for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match from the triple-threat qualifier, which also included Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark.

Now, with all four women off the PLE, WWE could announce a match with the Tag Team titles on the line. There has been heat building between the champions and Sane, and Morgan also had a backstage interaction with IYO SKY where she claimed she was coming for her Women's World title.

If WWE does plan to go ahead with this match, it would be interesting to see The Pirate Princess and The Genius of the Sky win the gold. This would make her a double champion, elevating the push she received this year. However, nothing is officially confirmed for IYO SKY.

IYO SKY's three-word advice to Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' wife, former WWE and AEW star Brandi Rhodes, was on the former WWE Champion's What Do You Wanna Talk About show, where she revealed something interesting IYO SKY had told her.

Ahead of their match at the STARDOM Cinderella Tournament in 2018, Rhodes and SKY were putting the match together despite the current Women's World Champion not knowing a word of English.

"At the time, IYO did not speak a lot of English.... So we put this match whole together, and then the one thing that she said to me, that was a full sentence, kid you not was as we’re walking away from putting this together, she goes, ‘don’t f**k up.’ And I said, okay, I got it!” said Rhodes. [from 1:04:24-1:05:12]

IYO SKY went on to win her match against Rhodes in what turned out to be the same year she joined WWE. She made her first appearance in NXT on November 17, 2018, at TakeOver: WarGames with Dakota Kai to save Sane during her match with Shayna Baszler.

