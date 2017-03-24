WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 biggest upsets we could see at WrestleMania 33

Which results would be considered the biggest upsets at WrestleMania 33?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 01:25 IST

Which big upsets could we see in Orlando on April 2nd?

WrestleMania 33 is going to be a big event. Is that the most obvious statement of all time? Possibly. But it has multiple meanings.

Yes, the Show of Shows is going to have about 70,000 people in attendance. Yes, it will be broadcast to millions of homes worldwide. And yes, it will feature some of the biggest WWE superstars of all time.

But perhaps the biggest thing of all? The match card itself.

There are currently 13 matches scheduled for WrestleMania 33, and there could be more coming. That leaves plenty of room for upsets. And before you go around thinking any of this year’s matches are predictable, just take a look at some of the results at WrestleMania 32.

A hastily thrown together stable beat one of the hottest acts in the company when the League of Nations beat The New Day. Chris Jericho defeated AJ Styles despite it being Styles’ first WrestleMania. And most memorably, Zack Ryder climbed the ladder and became Intercontinental champion.

So which matches could evoke the same sense of shock out of the WWE Universe this time around? Here are the biggest possible upsets for WrestleMania 33.

#5 The Miz and Maryse defeat John Cena and Nikki Bella

Could the Hollywood It Couple take down John Cena and Nikki Bella?

Not all fans keep up with the leaks and rumours of potential WrestleMania plans. But some did catch wind of this match months ago, and most were upset, to say the least.

In general, the sentiment was that John Cena and The Miz deserved better. They’ve been two of the MVPs of SmackDown since the brand split, and pairing them up with their wife/girlfriend just for the sake of a mixed tag team match didn’t sound like it would do them justice.

But the way everything has shaped up, this match looks like it should be pretty good. It’s had some awfully good buildup considering how good Cena and Miz are on the mic. And in fairness, Nikki Bella and in particular Maryse have been pretty solid too.

This match is going to exceed the expectations, but it also has a clear favourite. Cena and Nikki are two of the faces of the company, and Miz and Maryse have been slandering them nonstop. There are also rumours that Cena may propose after the match. So it seems pretty inevitable that the “It Couple” is finally going to get what’s coming to them.

It would be shocking to see anything other than Cena and Nikki standing tall at the end of the match. But as we know in WWE, anything can happen.