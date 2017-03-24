WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 Non-wrestling segments at WrestleMania 33

Wrestlemania 33 is not going to be just about the wrestling.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 14:07 IST

‘Mania has much more to offer than wrestling

Gone are the days when WrestleMania used to be a pure wrestling show. In today’s world, with the number of casual wrestling fans who tune in to watch The Show of Shows, the WWE is inclined to provide enough entertainment other than the usual fare of wrestling matches.

Wrestlemania 33 will be no different. In this era of reality television and with the WWE hoping to rope in new viewers, they are constantly on the lookout for new non-wrestling segments, which will appeal to the masses.

Just like the decision to switch over to PG, everything Vince McMahon does is to make the WWE as mainstream as possible. It’s all about leveraging the show to make more money. If you’re looking for a pure wrestling show like Wrestle Kingdom 11, then WrestleMania is not the place to be.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at 5 non-wrestling segments we could see at WrestleMania 33:

#1 The New Day segments

The hosts of Wrestlemania 33 – The New Day

Despite being the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history, we will not see The New Day wrestle at Wrestlemania 33. While that may seem like a bad thing initially, dig a little deeper and it becomes abundantly clear why.

The New Day have achieved immense popularity and are near the top of the list for merchandise sales. With their natural charisma and ability to connect with the crowd, it seems like every new marketing gimmick the trio bring out is a success.

Therefore, it is of little surprise that Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston have been chosen as the hosts for this year’s Show of Shows. While there were some rumours that they might be pulled following Woods’ involvement in the Paigegate scandal, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The three of them will probably be part of a number of non-wrestling segments throughout the show, but for the sake of this list, I’m including all of them in just one single entry to make all of our lives easier.