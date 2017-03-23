WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors: John Cena to propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33?

Online betting companies are giving short odds on Cena popping the question on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

by Harald Math News 23 Mar 2017, 15:16 IST

Nikki Bella could be in for a most romantic surprise at The Ultimate Thrill Ride

What’s the story?

UK betting site Paddy Power is offering extremely short odds on a very particular thing happening at WrestleMania 33. While the winner of the mixed tag team match between John Cena & Nikki Bella and The Miz & Maryse is still somewhat up in the air, the odds would suggest that it is pretty much a given that John Cena will propose to Nikki Bella at some point during the show.

As of right now, the odds stand at 2/9, which basically means that you would need to put £9 on it happening to win £2 back (plus your stake). To put it another way, John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 has an 82% chance of happening according to betting websites.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena and Nikki Bella will team up at WrestleMania 33 to take on the It Couple of WWE, former Intercontinental Champion The Miz and his wife, Maryse. The match came about after a sequence of events that saw Cena eliminate The Miz from the Elimination Chamber soon after Nikki had accidentally barged into Maryse backstage. After Maryse had attacked Nikki Bella causing her to lose a Falls Count Anywhere match to Natalya, Miz and Maryse ramped up their criticism of Cena and Bella’s relationship.

A lot of their criticism has focused on the nature of Cena and Nikki’s relationship; and in particular, John’s reluctance to marry the former WWE Divas Champion. A mixed tag team match has been signed for WrestleMania 33 as a result.

The heart of the matter

The laser-like focus on Cena’s unwillingness to pop the question to Nikki leads many to believe that a proposal is somewhat inevitable at WrestleMania 33. Paddy Power obviously agrees, to such an extent that the odds are heavily stacked in favour of it happening. John and Nikki leaving WrestleMania without getting engaged is currently priced at 11/4, meaning a £4 bet could potentially win the punter £11.

WWE isn’t renowned for its subtlety, and the obsession with marriage during this feud almost certainly isn’t going to be a red herring. Cena proposing to Nikki on the grandest stage of them all may well be the reason for this entire match happening instead of the much-wanted Undertaker/Cena WrestleMania match.

What’s next?

With just ten days to go until WrestleMania, a lot will depend on what direction this story takes next week on SmackDown Live. If The Miz and Maryse ramp up their attacks even further than it will become difficult to imagine a WrestleMania scenario that doesn’t involve Cena getting down on one knee to pop the question to his long-time girlfriend. There is a possibility that this is all pure fantasy that wrestling fans have convinced themselves is going to happen. We will simply have to wait until WrestleMania 33 to find out.

Author’s take

While John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 would certainly be an emotional moment, it is impossible to deny that Cena participating in a big-time match against The Undertaker or Samoa Joe was a far more preferable option for The Face That Runs The Place at ‘Mania. The reality show nature of the match also takes away somewhat from the stellar year that The Miz had in 2016.

