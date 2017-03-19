WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 Shocking surprises that could occur during the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton title match at WrestleMania

What surprises are in store for the main event at Wrestlemania 33?!?!?

From family to foes, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton collide for it all, the WWE Championship!

We are literally just days away from the grandaddy of them all, Wrestlemania 33! While some fans and sceptics alike have been pessimistically critical about the show and whether it will deliver on the grand scale that fans have grown to expect, I say to you, my fellow wrestling fanatics, fret not!

One way or another, Vince McMahon and his band of headphone-dawning minions will find a way to make sure Wrestlemania 33 is a success. I sincerely believe that. There will be millions of dollars in salary money, camped out in the gorilla position, critiquing each and every faint move, ensuring the year’s biggest event delivers on the scale we now demand.

With that said, the co-main event matches have been set. Actually, it appears we will have a series of main-event caliber bouts when it’s all said and done. The Undertaker faces Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar challenges Goldberg for the Universal Championship and of course, Bray Wyatt defends his WWE Championship against The Viper, Randy Orton.

All of these mentioned matches are certainly main-event worthy contests. The bottom line- I am not the least bit worried about the overall quality of Wrestlemania 33. Besides, there is nothing at all we could do to changes things at this point. It’s ‘Mania season, folks, enjoy it!

Speaking of the WWE Championship match, that is the focus of this particular column. The saga between Wyatt and Orton has been a fascinating one. It’s been a tale of two WWE Superstars who come from elite wrestling family backgrounds.

The two stars have taken fans on a roller-coaster ride of ups-and-downs, twists-and-turns, along with several unexpected bumps throughout the ride. In the end, we are left with one massive payoff, on the grandest stage of all...Wrestlemania.

As of this writing, fans are pretty much split down the middle, regarding who they believe will come out on top and leave Orlando with the title. However, when it comes to these two dangerously deceptive Superstars, we can always expect the unexpected. So, with that said, what sort of surprises should we brace ourselves for?

Here’s a look at five potentially shocking variables that could be tossed into the match, making things all the more insane!

#5 Erick Rowan saves Bray!

Rowan could make his return felt by all at Wrestlemania!

Erick Rowan has been plagued with terrible luck ever since he arrived on the main roster. He has been forced to ride in the shadow of not only Bray Wyatt, but also Luke Harper. Plus, this injury he sustained last October was one that nearly took him off the shelf for good. But, Rowan is a fighter who has fought back and now is expected to return at any time.

What role will Rowan play in The Wyatt Family? Or, will he even be associated with Bray at all?

This is an intriguing question that could potentially be answered at some point during the main event match at Wrestlemania. Wyatt could benefit greatly by having Rowan come back into the fold and help him retain his WWE Championship.