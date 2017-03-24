WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 Biggest disappointments to expect

Some booking decisions at WrestleMania 33 are bound to disappoint fans.

Roman Reigns will face The Undertaker at WrestleMania

Let’s not mince words. WrestleMania 32 was one of the most disappointing WrestleMania’s of all time. Only a handful of the matches on the night were memorable. While the main-event between Triple H and Roman Reigns was pretty much a stinker, the 7-hour show (including the pre-show) didn’t leave fans with any energy during the latter part of the evening.

From a look at this year’s card, it looks like WM33 is heading down a similar path. As of now, the card features 13 matches including the pre-show matches. However, a couple more matches could get ahead before 2nd April.

This year’s ‘Mania build-up has been especially depressing for the hardcore fans, as we saw some of our favourites like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn get sidelined from the top spots to be replaced by Goldberg and Triple H. While they are undoubtedly big draws, it doesn’t help WWE’s long-term future. Plus, Goldberg vs Lesnar could have been booked without the title being involved.

Speaking of depressing, let’s get to some of the biggest disappointments we can expect at the show of shows.

#5 Big Show wins the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Big Show could win his second Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

With the Big Show’s current contract ending in 2018, there’s a good chance that WrestleMania 33 could be his last. That means that there is a real chance that Big Show could win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the second time, especially with his match with Shaq getting cancelled.

Even though this could be the Big Show’s last ‘Mania, booking him to win the ATGMBR will be a terrible decision. The battle royal is the perfect way to build-up an up-and-coming star, as was done with Baron Corbin last year at 32.

The best decision would probably be to have Braun Strowman win the battle royal in dominant fashion, to rebuild what he has lost since his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane.