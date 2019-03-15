WWE WrestleMania 35: 2 Legit reasons why the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal needs to be canceled

The match has lost its purpose

Five years ago, as the WWE Universe was preparing for the biggest WrestleMania of all time, WWE made a big announcement - Hulk Hogan was going to host WrestleMania 30.

Hogan came out on Raw and announced that there would be a 30-men over the top rope battle royal at Mania, in memory of Andre the Giant. The absolute unit of a trophy was unveiled too.

Since then, the match has become a Mania staple and is seen as a platform for elevating future prospects. But, the battle royal has done nothing to this day, that it was originally intended to be doing. Multiple upcoming Superstars have won the trophy, and gone on to do nothing of note.

As we head towards the thirty-fifth edition of the grandest stage of them all, the time has finally time for WWE to cancel this match from the Mania card. Here are two scathing reasons why.

#2. WWE is overdoing it

We are getting too many Rumble matches at this point

There was a time when an over the top battle royal used to be an incredibly special and rare match. The moment WWE realized that this match is the best way to pump up a dead crowd, all hell broke loose and the company began overdoing it.

Last year, we saw two Rumble matches at the Royal Rumble PPV. In three months, we got two more matches at WrestleMania 34, followed by The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. This doesn't count the random battle royals on TV that are set to get a #1 contender for a title. This is too much and fans are growing tired of battle royals at this point.

Scratching both the battle royals from the Mania card would give the show some much-needed room to breathe, and we might get an event that's less than 7 hours in length.

