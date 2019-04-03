×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 ways Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch could end

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.39K   //    03 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST

Could the Four Horsewomen of MMA invade the main roster?
Could the Four Horsewomen of MMA invade the main roster?

We are only days removed from the biggest match in women's wrestling. Perhaps ever. From being relegated to being nothing but a sideshow in the days of yore, they have now earned the main event spot. And few can dispute that they are extremely worthy of such a role.

But a match with so much hype around it also needs to end on the right note, for fans to truly remember and cherish it for life. In this article, I will suggest 5 ways this humongous contest can potentially come to a fitting finale. As always, I invite all comments and criticism you want to throw my way.

Just remember that while some may quite rightfully consider WrestleMania the end of a chapter, a brand new storyline commences on the night that follows. And so, the narrative must continue in the days that follow too.

These are a few scenarios that I can think of...

#5 Charlotte Flair wins clean

Many fans believe that Charlotte Flair shouldn't have been in this match to begin with. Like it or not, nobody in the company can generate the kind of heat that The Queen does, every time she steps out to compete within the squared circle. And this is why Charlotte Flair is thrust into so many championship opportunities, time after time.

But it is not the only reason, by a long shot. Charlotte Flair is absolutely incredible in the ring, and her own father, who's considered to be the greatest sports entertainer in history has said that she can do things that he never really could. Is it any wonder why she's the most decorated female Superstar in history?

Could WrestleMania end with Flair holding both belts aloft, drowned in a million boos? It certainly could.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Charlotte Becky Lynch
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WrestleMania 35: 5 Things WWE should do with Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair rivalry
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 must-know facts about Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Charlotte Flair shouldn’t be a part of Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Ronda Rousey could retain her Raw Women's Title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Charlotte Flair should not be added to Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey to compete in first-ever women's WrestleMania main event
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Real reason why Charlotte Flair was added to the Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch feud
RELATED STORY
3 ways WrestleMania 35 could conclude
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Rousey vs Lynch vs Flair - The Culmination of WWE's Women's Evolution?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Becky Lynch chose Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us