WWE WrestleMania 35: What To Expect, Match By Match Analysis, & Betting Odds

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.62K // 06 Apr 2019, 01:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE WrestleMania 35

The moment all the wrestling world has been waiting for has finally arrived. One year in the making, WWE's 365 day journey will culminate this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey with the eagerly anticipated WrestleMania 35.

Sunday's Super Bowl of professional wrestling promises to be one of the very best ever. Three women: Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will forever etch their names into the annals of wrestling history as the first females to ever main event WrestleMania. Kurt Angle will officially end his Hall of Fame career against Baron Corbin (maybe). Seth Rollins will attempt to slay The Beast in the same way he slayed the King of Kings only two years ago.

After a decade plus career, Kofi Kingston will receive his first ever opportunity to become WWE Champion against Daniel Bryan. A reflective Roman Reigns will walk onto wrestling's biggest stage for the first time since announcing his battle with leukemia in August. There will be a demon, a Guardian of the Galaxy, a falls count anywhere match, two battle royals and so much more. This is why we watch. This is WrestleMania.

Join us as we unpack all of the matches for this Sunday's show of shows and offer analysis, betting odds, and predictions for WrestleMania 35.

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns for a sixth consecutive year featuring some of wrestling's best competitors from both the RAW and SmackDown Live rosters. Braun Strowman is the popular favorite to win, but will face tough challenges from up and comers like Andrade and Ali, who after missing out on a potential WrestleMania 35 WWE Championship opportunity due to injury, would love to become Ali The Giant.

Ali the giant.

Best of luck@AliWWE pic.twitter.com/g7Uj0NoKob — Sahir Khan (@SahirKh96945496) April 3, 2019

WrestleMania is well known for being rich in celebrity appearances. Look for a possible appearance by recently retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who helped his good friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal several years ago.

Advertisement

Recently, there have been backstage rumblings about the imminent return of former NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan. If Sullivan does make his main roster debut at WrestleMania, which we suspect he will, look for him to make a big splash here in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Sullivan, a giant in his own right, is more than capable of eliminating odds on favourite Braun Strowman to win the big event.

Odds On Favorite: - 120 Braun Strowman

Projected Winner: Lars Sullivan

1 / 16 NEXT

Advertisement