WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin - John Cena to interfere?

Riju Dasgupta

Are we in for the ultimate surprise shortly?

I'm guessing that just like me, many of you grew up watching Kurt Angle. So, watching his final match must be a very emotional experience for you.

And I know that a lot of you must be furious that Kurt Angle's final opponent at WrestleMania 2019 is one Baron Corbin. While the two men have history with one another centered around the time when the two men called the shots (and not very amicably) on WWE RAW, fans have been vocal about wanting a better way for their beloved Olympic Gold Medalist to go out.

Many fans have been adamant about wanting John Cena to be Kurt Angle's final WrestleMania opponent. And then, there's the whole question of John Cena actually being in New York ahead of the event.

Who will win between Angle vs Corbin?

So, if you ask me to make a prediction at this stage, I will offer you two scenarios. The first is the match as advertised, the seasoned veteran Kurt Angle against the young upstart Baron Corbin. While Corbin may come across as a complete heel on television, he is actually very well liked backstage. And so, I think Angle will go out on his back for The Lone Wolf.

This is further supplemented by the fact that Angle got the better of Corbin following his match with Rey Mysterio. Generally, it is the man who stands tall during the go home show that ends up losing at the pay-per-view event. We've seen it time and time again.

What if Cena shows up?

Well, if John Cena does show up, then the equation changes considerably. I'd say that the outcome could go either way then. But I'd still bet on John Cena over Kurt Angle, simply because this is Angle's last match.

Post your favourite Kurt Angle memory in the comments section below.

