WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 interesting facts and stats

There are some impressive stats coming out of WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 36 could be the beginning of some huge changes for WWE.

WrestleMania 36 was a historic event as WWE presented its biggest show of the year over two nights and from three different locations. The show was the first to be presented in front of an empty arena and was also the first to be pre-recorded.

Even though WrestleMania wasn't able to be presented in front of 70,000 fans inside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, WWE still put on a show that was full of surprises and swerves. It was a night that the WWE Universe needed, after what has been a tough month for fans around the world.

Whilst many fans are aware that this weekend made history in several ways, here are some interesting stats and facts coming out of the show that many fans may not have noticed.

#5. Charlotte Flair becomes only the second female wrestler to win a Championship on her birthday

Of course, WrestleMania was pre-recorded, but Charlotte Flair still lifted the NXT Women's Championship on April 5th, which also happened to be her 34th birthday. The former Women's Champion battled Rhea Ripley in the curtain-raiser for the second night of WrestleMania, and was able to come out on top.

Ripley tapped out to The Figure 8 to allow Flair to become just the second woman to hold the NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions, and allowing her to pick up her 12th Championship in WWE.

The only other female wrestler in WWE history who was able to win a Championship on her Birthday was Paige, who was given the opportunity when she defeated AJ Lee at SummerSlam back in 2014. The show was streamed live on August 17th, which was also the British star's 22nd birthday.

Male superstars who have won Championships on their birthday include The Big Show in 2010, as well as Sheamus and Rusev in 2018. The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania also began on his birthday back at WrestleMania 7.

